Free summer program in Zephyrhills offers safe, fun place for kids

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A free program for kids in Zephyrhills is back this summer.

The summer rec program provides a safe, fun place for kids to go when school is out. The kids craft, play sports, swim and go to the movies.

The city helps provide plenty for them to do.

"A lot of times the kids will be in the gym, they get to play, you know, board games, they get to go in the basketball gym at the middle school here. And so they get to do all kinds of fun activities getting moving, get up from behind the screens, you know," Alison Scheuerman, art teacher at Summer Rec, said.

The program has been around for at least 25 years but had to take a break due to the pandemic.

According to the city's website, the program reached its pre-registration capacity for the 2022 program.