Zephyrhills leaders want to create 'hangout' space as city rapidly grows

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Zephyrhills is growing, and rapidly, so city leaders are hoping they can keep their sense of community by adding a hang-out spot similar to Tampa's Sparkman Wharf or Armature Works.

It'll be called "The Backyard," and will be situated right next to city hall. It'll feature community space and container businesses.

"It's just, you know, a small little business for people to gather. And that's really what we want to see there," Billy Poe, Zephyrhills City Manager said. "You know, Sundays you can have football can be playing in and again, creating that sense of community, a place where families, you know, not just adults, but entire families can go enjoy themselves, spend a couple hours and just have that quality family time."

The city is in the process of asking businesses for bids for the facility.

It's still in the beginning phases but we'll keep you updated as that project develops.