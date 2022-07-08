Your Turn, possibly largest board game cafe in US, located in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Dungeons and Dragons. Clue. Chess. Monopoly. You name it, chances are you can find it in downtown Zephyrhills.

Your Turn is a collection of more than 2,000 board games all housed in a downtown cafe.

"We looked here and we just fell in love with this little strip. This, you know, it's you don't expect it, you take that turn and all of a sudden, you're in this like little Main Street. And you know I grew up in a town that had a main street just like this," explained Sarrah Vesselov, owner of Your Turn. "It's just so quaint and perfect, and I could imagine people walking by and coming in and having coffee and playing games. So it just kind of fit exactly what I had thought of for this type of place."

The idea all started with a Kickstarter campaign right before COVID-19. The campaign helped Vesselov and Daniel Urdzik open the cafe and make their vision come true.

"So I think starting there was a really good thing for us because it created this sense of, of people that felt they were building something together, and our original group of Kickstarter fans have grown," explained Vesselov. "Now we have a Discord server with over 100 people always setting up game nights with each other. So we have family game nights every other Thursday, we have RPG nights where you can learn how to play D&D, if you want. Gosh, we have game clinics, where we have game gurus that will actually teach you how to play a game."

Your Turn also has a collection of books, including a brand new selection of banned books, for the community to read, as well.

It's $5 to play as many games as you'd like. You can read more about the cafe and the events they have by clicking here.