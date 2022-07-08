East Pasco Family YMCA provides swim lessons for all ages

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The local YMCA in Zephyrhills just finished a recent remodel of its heated pool.

We caught up with them during a recent summer camp and it's definitely a popular spot this year.

Not only can you swim at the East Pasco Family YMCA for fun but they also offer swim lessons for everyone.

"Lessons range all the way from parent-child to adult, we actually just started offering our teen/adult. We've never offered them until this year. But we have that population. So we've just started it. But we have parent-child preschool school age, and we offer group and private lessons," Erin Gramm, Aquatic and Sports Director at East Pasco Family YMCA said.

Like all YMCA's they also offer group exercise and other programs for kids to seniors.

They'll also work with customers on prices to make sure their amenities are accessible to everyone.