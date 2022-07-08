Downtown Zephyrhills offers a little bit of everything

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Take a walk in the quaint downtown Zephyrhills and you're sure to notice some beautiful artwork.

Hidden in alleyways and on the side of businesses you'll find murals that you can interact with.

There will also be four new art projects launched this year, thanks to Main Street Zephyrhills. It's a nonprofit that helps connect the downtown businesses and the community.

"We also are working with the public library and on the crosswalk, we are commissioning a mural to bring attention awareness hopefully help calm down the zone but also an identifier for the pedestrian area. We are also working with the city to put a sculpture in the flowerbed behind the plaza. And lastly, our big mural of the year will be on the eagles building downtown," Faith Wilson, director of Main Street Zephyrhills, said.

Main Street is supported by volunteers, who also help put together tons of events that go on every year like Festival of Lights, Halloween Howl and Music and Motorcycles.

The downtown area really offers a little bit of everything.

"Opportunity for when you know, the biggest thing about this area, it's a blank canvas in certain ways. There's a lot of businesses that have been here for a while. But there's also a lot of opportunity for new businesses to come in and just really make what they want to have this area and what I mean, but it is bring your own flavor, bring your own culture, but whatever it is, there's openings, there's opportunities for those," Antwon Gildon, Economic Vitality Chair for Main Street Zephyrhills, said.

Culture and community are the things people love about this city.