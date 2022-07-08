Zephyrhills airport gets $6.6 million for improvements

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — There's an airport in Zephyrhills that caters to private and smaller planes, and it just got a big boost from the state.

This year they received $6.6 million for improvements.

They plan to build a new fix-based operator building, a new taxiway and two new hangars.

The hope is that this construction will attract new corporate and recreational aircraft.

"We may not see the aircraft come in day one, you know, it's not like opening up a road where open up the road, there's 100,000 cars, but with the airport, you know, we're trying to create, again, going back to that community and create the destination of why you want to fly your jet here, why you want to have your, your company located in Zephyrhills," Billy Poe, Zephyrhills City Manager said. "So the tennis center has helped with that, we've had different people fly in. They've done a great job out there, not just locally, but nationally and internationally bringing people in."

In turn, the expansion hopes to create more jobs and offer aviation lessons.

The city also received money to extend South Avenue and create an entrance for a new facility for the Florida National Guard in Zephyrhills. It will be built just north of 6th Avenue and South Avenue.