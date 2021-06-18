It's a Good Morning to be in South St. Pete

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on South St. Pete.

Complete Coverage: GBTB Local Spotlight

St. Pete artists find success at the Warehouse Arts District

Right on 22nd Street South, you'll find a warehouse. A mural painted on the outside is just a small reflection of what you'll find on the inside.

It's what's happening inside that's taking the area by storm.

Non-profit provides kids clothes to those in need in South St. Petersburg

Clothes to Kids is a non-profit that provides a week's worth of clothes to kids free of charge. While it may seem like a small gesture, it makes a big difference in kids' lives.

Woodson Museum in St. Pete celebrates Juneteenth every day

For many of us, Juneteenth is a time to celebrate African American history. However, the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum in South St. Pete is commemorating that history every day, with every exhibit.

From George Floyd to Black Lives Matter to the pandemic, as events continue to transpire, artist Dallas Jackson continues to reach for a paintbrush to capture these moments through his paintings.

Walking Club: Walking Tours Teach History of St. Pete African American Community

There is a way to learn about the history of the African American community in St. Pete and get your steps in at the same time.

The African American Heritage Trails begin at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Pete.

18th Avenue South Complete Street Study set to make corridor safer for South St. Petersburg

Pinellas County transportation leaders are working toward designing a project set to dramatically improve road safety in South St. Petersburg.

Forward Pinellas is helping develop upgrades for 18th Avenue South, from 16th St. to 34th St with the 18th Avenue South Complete Street Study.

Saturday Morning Shoppe finds success in South St. Pete with the Rays

It only took a few months but the Saturday Morning Shoppe is finding huge success.

Organizer Renee Edwards started the event after being turned down from different markets in the area. So, she said, she's starting her own.

"The Saturday Morning Shoppe started at Bethel Metropolitan on April 3 with about 64 vendors. From April to June 5 we doubled in size, and we also partner with the Rays, and now we're at the Tropicana field," explains Edwards.

Warehouse District's Seven C's has something for everyone

"I think this place is unique in a guitar shop, most people walk in those doors and go I have never been in a place like this," explains Joel Hosler, owner of Seven C's Music.

Seven C's is more than just a guitar repair shop. It's a place to perfect the craft, perform, and even take in a cup of locally roasted coffee.

"I’ve always wanted to do something music-related I just didn’t think it would ever happen," explains Seven C's Amanda Blackmon.

Juneteenth celebrations planned all across South St. Pete

June 19, 1865. The day slaves were proclaimed free in Texas.

Today, there are tons of celebrations planned in South St. Petersburg for Juneteenth.

Revitalizing South St. Pete's 22nd Avenue is a group effort

Keep the Deuces alive. That's the heart and mission of Deuces Live Main Street.

South St. Petersburg's 22nd Street South was once a vibrant community with more than 100 Black-owned businesses.

Fast forward to today, and many organizations are working together to bring life back to the Deuces. The hope: a vibrant community.

St. Pete Youth Farm helps with food desert gap and so much more

The goal of the St. Pete Youth Farm is not just about providing fresh fruits and vegetables to those in the area, it's also education. They are hoping to educate kids on composting, gardening, and how to eat healthy.

New food hall opens up in South St. Petersburg

A new dining concept is taking shape in South St. Pete, hoping to highlight the city's diversity. It'll be a cornerstone for The Deuces neighborhood revitalization project.

"It's a blessing to be here," Betterway Bar-B-Que owner William Gravely said.

Working inside the kitchen of the Manhattan Casino is a full-circle moment for William Gravely, even though he remembers it as Fortunoff's.

"We used to hang out in here. So this is like coming back home," Gravely said.

South St. Pete Marketplace brings produce to 'food desert'

K. Nikkol Patton was tired of driving miles and miles for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Her neighbors in south St. Pete were tired of it, too.

So the former police officer started the South St. Pete Marketplace. The new open-air hub allows the community to buy locally sourced produce and support small businesses.

"Everyone who lives here knows that this is basically a food desert," says Nikkol. "I personally live in this area and I've searched for fresh vegetables."

