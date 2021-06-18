Woodson Museum in St. Pete celebrates Juneteenth every day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many of us, Juneteenth is a time to celebrate African American history. However, the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum in South St. Pete is commemorating that history every day, with every exhibit.

From George Floyd to Black Lives Matter to the pandemic, as events continue to transpire, artist Dallas Jackson continues to reach for a paintbrush to capture these moments through his paintings.

“I hope they feel the compassion for human life,” said Jackson. “Breaking that barrier of not wanting to see it, not wanting to appreciate it, and not wanting to understand it.”

Danielle McKinnis is a teacher from Dallas vacationing with her family. She said every city needs a museum like this.

“First year teaching African American Studies and I came upon the museum and thought I’d come and get some culture and insight and maybe I can take something back to my students,” said McKinnis.

Museum Executive Director, Terri Lipsey Scott, said they are always looking to expand, so much so, they are re-branding their name as the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

“As a space where you can embrace the culture of African American history, we’re delighted to have that representation and that level of respect by those near and far,” said Scott.

The non-profit is even in the process of raising money to add a second 30,000 square foot building in South St. Pete.

“We’re excited to be that location where individuals, who have art stored in their homes, their basements, attics, have an opportunity to present their works of art on full display,” said Scott.

The Woodson is a true neighbor in the community, during the pandemic they asked the people of St. Pete to help knit a giant Black Lives Matter quilt.

“Where individuals have put together little pieces of themselves and messages of hope as it relates to black lives and how they matter in our community and beyond,” said Scott.

