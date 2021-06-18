Watch
St. Pete artists find success at the Warehouse Arts District

Posted at 4:12 AM, Jun 18, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right on 22nd Street South, you'll find a warehouse. A mural painted on the outside is just a small reflection of what you'll find on the inside.

It's what's happening inside that's taking the area by storm.

St. Petersburg artists have a space to create, work, and make a name for themselves.

The idea behind the Warehouse Arts District is to support the local arts community and provide a space to artists for a reasonable cost through the ArtsXchange.

The Warehouse Arts District as a whole is community funded, supported through many organizations.

You can read more about the District by clicking here.

