Warehouse District's Seven C's has something for everyone

Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 18, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "I think this place is unique in a guitar shop, most people walk in those doors and go I have never been in a place like this," explains Joel Hosler, owner of Seven C's Music.

Seven C's is more than just a guitar repair shop. It's a place to perfect the craft, perform, and even take in a cup of locally roasted coffee.

"I’ve always wanted to do something music-related I just didn’t think it would ever happen," explains Seven C's Amanda Blackmon.

Music has been her whole life. She started playing the violin in third grade. She's a self-taught guitarist and songwriter and now, she's learning something new.

"I don’t really think about it that much, I just feel like I’m one of the guys," she says.

"It’s cool to be able to teach a young girl like Amanda how to restring a guitar and now re-fret a guitar," says Hosler.

Hosler and his wife Tiffany created Seven C's. Joel's dad, David, is one of the best guitar techs around.

"It’s cool because I feel that baton being handed to me, he’s getting older wants to retire a lot of people come in for him but he says here my son is better than I am, kinda makes me proud to be his son," says Hosler.

Concerts are held here every week.

Tiffany Hosler says, "In my younger years I had always had a dream of having my own coffee shop and here we are years later, here we are we’re doing it together."

