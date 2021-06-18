Saturday Morning Shoppe finds success in South St. Pete with the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It only took a few months but the Saturday Morning Shoppe is finding huge success.

Organizer Renee Edwards started the event after being turned down from different markets in the area. So, she said, she's starting her own.

"The Saturday Morning Shoppe started at Bethel Metropolitan on April 3 with about 64 vendors. From April to June 5 we doubled in size, and we also partner with the Rays, and now we're at the Tropicana field," explains Edwards.

Edwards' story shines a light on the need for space for local entrepreneurs. Rent is expensive and hard to come by, so many people are leaning toward markets.

"I think that's been the issue. People have a lot of small events where people are paying a vendor fee and barely making that back or barely covering what they spent to be there. My goal is to make sure all of my vendors make bare minimum $1,000," says Edwards.

Coming up on July 3, the Saturday Morning Shoppe will have a barbecue contest and the winner will get $1,000.

"Right now for July 3, I have 119 vendors that already paid. And I mean, they keep reaching out to me every single day. So, we're gonna fill this parking lot on July 3rd," explains Edwards. "The Rays have given me the opportunity to shine, they've given me the go-ahead to grow. "

The next event is July 3 at Tropicana Field. Click here to find out more information or if you'd like to get involved with their efforts.

