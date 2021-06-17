Walking Club: Walking Tours Teach History of St. Pete African American Community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla- — Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

There is a way to learn about the history of the African American community in St. Pete and get your steps in at the same time.

The African American Heritage Trails begin at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Pete.

The 22nd Street South trail runs north and south and is called “Community, Culture and Commerce”. It stretches just over a mile and has ten stops. Click here to read more.

The 9th Avenue South trail runs east and west. It touches on education and religion. It runs 1.25 miles and also has ten stops. You can read more about it by clicking here.

