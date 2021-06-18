Juneteenth celebrations planned all across South St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — June 19, 1865. The day slaves were proclaimed free in Texas.

Today, there are tons of celebrations planned in South St. Petersburg for Juneteenth.

A business expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Manhattan Casino.

A festival in the Deuces from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of 9th and 22nd street.

The Banyan Tree Project will also be at Tangerine Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m. for an event.

Veatrice Farrell, Executive Director of Deuces Live Main Street says, "I think one of the exciting things about having three different festivals on the corridors, there's something for everyone. So you can actually walk from Seventh Avenue, Sixth Avenue South to 17th Street on 22nd Street. And you can spend your whole day here."