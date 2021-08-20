It's a Good Morning to be in Safety Harbor

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Safety Harbor.

Safety Harbor Resort and Spa celebrates 95 years

Situated right on the bay, the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is a staple in the community.

The famous resort is a place to stay, take advantage of their spa, pools and world-renowned fitness programs or just come for dinner!

Safety Harbor's Philippe Park sheds light on areas Native American history

Situated right off Philippe Parkway is Pinellas County's Philippe Park, the oldest park in the county.

It's right along the water of Old Tampa Bay, a place for you to walk, run, boat and paddleboard.

There's plenty of opportunity for picnics, fishing, playgrounds and of course, some history, too.

Safety Harbor's 3rd Fridays bring community, businesses together

Safety Harbor 3rd Friday's are back.

From 6-10 p.m. on the 3rd Friday of the month, people line downtown's Main Street.

Businesses, entertainers and vendors line the streets and restaurants are open for business.

Brag book: 7-year-old junior mayor volunteers all over Safety Harbor

A 7-year-old in Safety Harbor is making big strides in the community as the newest junior mayor.

Clayton Bram Broughton was selected as the city's junior mayor for August and September.



A look at the history and fun for our future at the Safety Harbor Museum

If you've ever taken Bayshore Boulevard into Safety Harbor, you may have missed the quaint little blue house.

"I need everybody to look left, and check out the museum because when you get back here, it's gorgeous back here," explains Julie Inman, the Recreation Facilities Manager at the City of Safety Harbor.

She's not wrong. The property tucked away off Bayshore Boulevard is just beautiful. It's perfect for a wedding or any other event.

But, inside is where the history of Safety Harbor comes alive.



Walking Club: Exploring Folly Farm Nature Preserve in Safety Harbor

Magic is in the air at Folly Farm Nature Preserve in Safety Harbor. Take your time exploring all the small, special details at this family-friendly spot.

Safety Harbor's Tupelo on 4th invites community to take part in art project

A community service project in Safety Harbor could use your help this week to complete.

Tupelo on 4th has been working on a bench decorated in mosaics for years, and it's now nearing its finish.

Melissa Haiste, owner of Tupelo on 4th, was inspired to make the 40-foot bench after some time in Spain.

As COVID cases overwhelm hospitals, Gigglewaters delivers meals to feed staff

Giving is in Rachel Wilson’s DNA. She’s the owner of Gigglewaters in Safety Harbor and has been bagging up lunches and dinners for healthcare employees and first responders.

“I deliver every one of these meals personally, I don’t care if it’s the night shift at 2 in the morning, or first thing in the morning,” she said. “It’s something that changed me during the shut down, it changed me.”

That’s when empty tables became full again with fresh meals packed and ready to be loaded into Wilson’s car and dropped off at a local hospital, fire or police station. It’s given her purpose.

Safety Harbor's Bassano Cheesecake Cafe provides sweets and serenity to customers during pandemic

indy Bassano opened a new cheesecake cafe in the midst of a pandemic.

Yes, she knows it sounds crazy.

"It's definitely been a challenge," Bassano smiles. "And I'm exhausted. But I'm happy, too. And the people here have been amazing."