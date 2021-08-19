A look at the history and fun for our future at the Safety Harbor Museum

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — If you've ever taken Bayshore Boulevard into Safety Harbor, you may have missed the quaint little blue house.

"I need everybody to look left, and check out the museum because when you get back here, it's gorgeous back here," explains Julie Inman, the Recreation Facilities Manager at the City of Safety Harbor.

She's not wrong. The property tucked away off Bayshore Boulevard is just beautiful. It's perfect for a wedding or any other event.

But, inside is where the history of Safety Harbor comes alive.

"So before 1917 it was called Green Springs. And they decided there was another town called Green Springs Cove. So it was getting confused. So they decided to rename it Safety Harbor. The sailors always referred to Safety Harbor as a safe harbor for their ships when sailing. So they would come up here and hide from the storms and things and that's how the name Safety Harbor began," explains Inman.

You'll get to learn all kinds of things inside. Some of the exhibits are rotated out, like starting on August 24 there will be a Florida history exhibit.

But, the camps and classes that are held here provide lots of education opportunities.

Inman explains, "We just finished up our summer camps. We had 3-D printing camp here. We had balloon camp here, all kinds of fun things. It's really neat to see the kids in camp check out the history of Safety Harbor. So being in the camp side of it and the recreation side of it really teaches kids more of the history side and gets new people interested that may never come to a museum otherwise."

Read more about the museum and camps and classes they offer by clicking here.