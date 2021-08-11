Safety Harbor's Tupelo on 4th invites community to take part in art project

SAFETY HARBOR , Fla. — A community service project in Safety Harbor could use your help this week to complete.

Tupelo on 4th has been working on a bench decorated in mosaics for years, and it's now nearing its finish.

Melissa Haiste, owner of Tupelo on 4th, was inspired to make the 40-foot bench after some time in Spain.

It's taken five years to get to this point, but now, it's almost complete.

Once complete, Melissa hopes the community will come to sit, take pictures and enjoy the area.

"We'll have some umbrellas and chairs, and this will be just a community bench to hang out," explains Haiste.

On Friday and Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Haiste invites the community to come lay mosaic tiles. They're located at 135 4th Ave N, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Tupelo on 4th is a women's boutique, but they also do art classes and projects. You can read more about them by clicking here.

