Safety Harbor Resort and Spa celebrates 95 years

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Situated right on the bay, the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is a staple in the community.

The famous resort is a place to stay, take advantage of their spa, pools and world-renowned fitness programs or just come for dinner!

Right now, the resort is celebrating 95 years!

"We started in 1926. Of course, our water, our Espiritu Santo Natural Mineral Springs water, was discovered by Hernando DeSoto in 1539, the springs run underneath the resort and we use that water in all of our spa services, and our restaurant, in our pools. So the water is really amazing," Lisa Margarone, Safety Harbor Spa Director of Marketing says."So, we have been here for quite some time. And really, as you know, kind of the heart and soul of not only Safety Harbor, but we're conveniently located in the heart of Tampa Bay."

A step outside of the spa and you'll find the pool, tiki bar and beautiful view of Tampa Bay.

"Well, we are just in love with Safety Harbor, the community is amazing. Everyone here really works together. And we're just happy to be a part of this community, this beautiful community," explains Margarone.