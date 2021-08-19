Brag book: 7-year-old junior mayor volunteers all over Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A 7-year-old in Safety Harbor is making big strides in the community as the newest junior mayor.

Clayton Bram Broughton was selected as the city's junior mayor for August and September.

Broughton was chosen for all the contributions he makes to the city, which includes volunteering at The Harbor Dish, a non-profit community cafe.

"We just started this program a couple months ago. And I was thinking, you know, there's a lot of responsibilities that come with being the mayor. But there's also a lot of opportunity to kind of teach and get people involved," Mayor Joe Ayoub said. "And when I started thinking about all the youth in the community in ways to get them involved and get them interested in civics and giving back to the community, this idea came together, and I'll be honest, my wife helped out with the idea. So it just all came together as a committee to get the kids involved and set a good example."

Broughton said his mom used to work at The Harbor Dish so he would volunteer with his brother, even making Thanksgiving dinner.

The young mayor was sworn in on Monday at city hall, where he also got to have his picture taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"We had the Buccaneers trophy over in Safety Harbor and I get to take my picture with it. And I got to hold the ring," Broughton said.

It's not all trophies and rings though, being junior mayor does come with some responsibilities.

"So if we have any ribbon cuttings, I'm going to ask him to come help out with that if there's a speech I need to give in the next two months while his term is still in session," Mayor Ayoub said. "I'm going to ask him to come and help out with that. So any official duties that I'm doing and The next couple months, I'm going to see if he's available to kind of help me out."