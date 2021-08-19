Safety Harbor's 3rd Fridays bring community, businesses together

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Safety Harbor 3rd Friday's are back.

From 6-10 p.m. on the 3rd Friday of the month, people line downtown's Main Street.

Businesses, entertainers and vendors line the streets and restaurants are open for business.

"It's true businesses helping businesses, and businesses working together serving each other's products, which is really nice," Susan Petersen, President and CEO of the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce says. "You know, you might see baked goods, you know, sold by Joey Biscotti being served at a restaurant or something like that. So, yeah, it's definitely a close-knit community."

New this year, Main Street is a wet zone so alcohol can be bought at restaurants and bars and you can take them to go along the street.

The events are free and fun for the whole family.