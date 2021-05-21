It's a Good Morning to be in Ruskin

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Ruskin.

Ruskin and Wimauma growers are adapting and thriving despite pandemic, changing economic times

Ruskin has a rich history of farming here in the Tampa Bay area and we've seen how growers are working to adapt to changing economic times. Now, growers are showing how they're competing with larger farms across the country.

The Council Growers Farm has been on the scene in the Ruskin and Wimauma communities for more than a hundred years. Their business is based in Ruskin but they have a large sod farm in Wimauma.

Ruskin tiny home community considered one of the country's best

Circle Pond Tiny Home Community has been listed as one of the Top 10 tiny house communities in the United States by the Tiny House Authority.

New generations experience an old pastime at the Ruskin Drive-In

When you think of Ruskin, the first thing that comes to mind just may be the Ruskin Drive-In.

What some might say is a lost pastime, the drive-in found a revival in the pandemic.

Marian's Sub Shop in Ruskin has only one item on its menu: Marian's Cooked Hot Italian sub

Marian's Sub Shop in Ruskin has been making one kind of sandwich very, very well for 54 years.

No, seriously, they only have one thing on the menu.

Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg renovating Ruskin hotel to help those experiencing homelessness

The Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg is helping those who may be experiencing homelessness in the Ruskin area.

A 20-unit motel is being renovated to provide any temporary housing needs.

Community-led efforts hope to revamp downtown Ruskin

A community-led group in Ruskin is dedicated to improving the community.

Right now, the group is working with the University of South Florida School of Architecture and Community Design to redevelop the downtown area.

Cockroach Bay Nature Preserve is one of Ruskin's hidden gems

As far west in Ruskin, you'll find one of the areas hidden gems.

The Cockroach Bay Nature Preserve is so pristine you'd hardly know fossils were once excavated there.

Ruskin's Camp Bayou sheds light on the areas historic past

Just on the banks of the Little Manatee River in Ruskin sits Camp Bayou.

A walk here will take you back in time.

My Warriors Place provides unique space for law enforcement, military veterans and families

Just off Shell Point Road in Ruskin, right on the Little Manatee River, you find a place with a lot of heart and a lot fight.

"So our goal is to provide a place where they can come that is very tranquil and calming. The use of nature, and everything it has to offer. I mean, we were standing there earlier down by the canoes and kayaks and a couple dolphins popped up. I mean, it's just, it's that kind of thing that makes it really cool," explains Kelly Kowall, founder of My Warrior's Place.

Ruskin veterinarian dedicated to providing space for dogs

Ott’s Off Leash Dog Sanctuary is a dog's dream.

"When you get to be my age, it’s a short road ahead, so you want to make the best use of your time," explains Dr. Hal Ott.

Old Ruskin fire station becomes community hub for art and culture

There is an old fire house in Ruskin that hasn’t be in operation in years. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t people still inside making a huge difference their community. The Firehouse Cultural Center is rescuing the local art scene.