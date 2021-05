RUSKIN, Fla. — The Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg is helping those who may be experiencing homelessness in the Ruskin area.

A 20-unit motel is being renovated to provide any temporary housing needs.

Currently, the Diocese is remodeling the old property but is expected to be complete in the next few weeks or so.

Once they are complete, they will begin moving people in.

