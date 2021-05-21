Watch
Community-led efforts hope to revamp downtown Ruskin

Posted at 4:48 AM, May 21, 2021
RUSKIN, Fla. — A community-led group in Ruskin is dedicated to improving the community.

They started the Ruskin Community Development Foundation many years ago.

But right now, they're working with the University of South Florida School of Architecture and Community Design to redevelop the downtown area.

The group is hoping to serve the needs of the community so they want everyone to be involved in the process.

The next meeting is coming up on June 9 at 10 a.m.

Click here to join the Zoom meeting with the following information and passcode below.

Meeting ID: 898 1705 5020

Passcode: RCDF

