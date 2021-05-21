Community-led efforts hope to revamp downtown Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — A community-led group in Ruskin is dedicated to improving the community.

They started the Ruskin Community Development Foundation many years ago.

But right now, they're working with the University of South Florida School of Architecture and Community Design to redevelop the downtown area.

The group is hoping to serve the needs of the community so they want everyone to be involved in the process.

The next meeting is coming up on June 9 at 10 a.m.

