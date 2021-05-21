Tiny home community in Ruskin considered one of the best in America

RUSKIN, Fla. — A tiny home community in Ruskin is getting attention nationwide.

Circle Pond Tiny Home Community has been listed as one of the Top 10 tiny house communities in the United States by the Tiny House Authority.

Twelve tiny homes sit on this property and are quite affordable at just $475 a month for the lot and utilities.

The community is booked and even has a waitlist!

Live in Circle Pond may be "small" but the resources are huge.

Residents can take part in growing a garden and learning other sustainable practices.

You can read more about Circle Pond by clicking here.