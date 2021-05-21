New generations experience an old pastime at the Ruskin Drive-In

RUSKIN, Fla. — When you think of Ruskin, the first thing that comes to mind just may be the Ruskin Drive-In.

Situated right on U.S. 41, the drive-in played its first movie in 1952.

What some might say is a lost pastime, the drive-in found a revival in the pandemic.

When movie theaters closed in the beginning, the drive-in was able to stay open.

Cars lined up all down U.S. 41 and 2020 became one of the drive-ins busiest years ever.

Ted Freiwald, now owner of the Drive-In, even met his wife Karen at the drive-in.

Now, the couple gets to share their joy of the movies with younger generations.

ABC Action News met John Cueva, a first-time visitor who says, "sometimes the little things like in the neighborhood and close by that we don't really get to appreciate sometimes because we're always just in the big city and stuff. So to know that they made like an old 50s drive in here and I've never been here so to actually be able to experience this that you know is like a pastime, America pastime that you know, it's actually awesome that we get to relive it."

The Ruskin Drive-In is one of just about 10 left in the state.

They show movies new and old, double features every night, all for just $6.

Bring cash because cards are not acceptable.

