Marian's Sub Shop in Ruskin has only one item on its menu: Marian's Cooked Hot Italian sub

RUSKIN, Fla. — Marian's Sub Shop in Ruskin has been making one kind of sandwich very, very well for 54 years.

No, seriously, they only have one thing on the menu.

"Marian's Cooked Hot Italian," says owner Cindy Tanner. "That's the only sub we've made for 54 years, seven days a week."

Cindy says the Ruskin landmark draws "people from all over the county who've heard about our subs."

Marian's Cooked Hot Italian is a toasted delight that includes salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, cherry peppers, oil and oregano.

A half is $5.75. A ginormous whole is $9.50.

The original owner, Marian Sumner, allowed no substitutions or changes.

"When Marian was alive, you didn't get a choice," says Cindy, Marian's daughter-in-law. "If you didn't like something, she'd tell you to pick it off in the parking lot, baby!"

Cindy allows people to make a few changes, but it's a hassle, she says. Best just to order the sub like Marian intended.

"People need their Marian's fix," smiles Tanner.

Marian's Sub Shop is located across the street from Ruskin Elementary School at 701 S. US Highway 41. Their phone number is (813) 645-1088.