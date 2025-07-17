PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Small businesses in the Tampa Bay Area are getting a small taste of tariffs and the price hikes that come with them.

Although tariffs don't take effect until August, one wine shop owner in Dunedin said he's seeing the impact.

"There could be anxiety and uncertainty but there's an incredible amount of optimism moving forward," said Robert Sprentall, who owns Grape Bottle in Dunedin.

Local wine shop prepares for potential tariffs

Robert Sprentall travels all over Europe…looking for the best wine to bring back home to his wine shop in Dunedin, called Grape Bottle.

"There's a lot of moving pieces in supply chains, and wine is just one thing we have to navigate," said Sprentall.

With future tariffs looming, local businesses, like Sprentall's, are already feeling the impact.

"There are anticipatory price hikes that are taking place…if a particular importer or distributor doesn't know if they will be able to replenish their supply of a particular wine that is selling well, then they are going to raise prices," said Sprentall.

Even though tariffs don't take effect until August, he said his suppliers are more reluctant to ship wines to the United States.

"We see it every day, where a wine that we are used to being able to get at a certain price is now higher…and sometimes much higher or just not available at all," he said.

He could switch to domestic wines, but he's anticipating higher prices there too because many products used for wine are imported.

"French oak, that comes from France, cork coming from Spain or Portugal," said Sprentall.

Sprentall said he's doing his best to keep prices down, all while continuing to find varieties from all over the world.

But his regular customers say they aren't phased by change.

"If he doubles the price we will be here…its local…they are great, the staff is wonderful, great atmosphere," said Brent Byler, a long-time customer.

It's been a long fight to stay open. Two years ago, the shop sustained damage during a tornado and now looming tariffs stand at Grape Bottle's doorstep.

But every time Sprentall pours a glass of wine for one of his customers, he feels a little more optimistic.

"We've developed a relationship a long relationship through disasters that we've had, whether it's the tornado that we had here or where the flooding that occurred here from Helene and then subsequently Milton damage as well, so it's good to see our customers are just as resilient as as we are here at Grape Bottle," said Sprentall.