Funding to help fishing charters after last year's hurricanes available soon

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay-area organization is working to help fishing charter businesses stay afloat after last year's storms. Many charters along our coast took a big hit during Helene and Milton, and haven't been able to fully recover since.

"You've got to love it to do it in this industry. You have to have a passion for it and you have to have a drive to wake up every day and do it," said Brandon Vaughn, who owns and operates Salty Dog Charters.

Passion is something Brandon Vaughan has had to rely on to get him through the last year since Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for sure, between not knowing if we were every going to get back into business the year, we've lost a lot of charters, we've had to rebuild a lot of things," said Vaughan.

The storms not only damaged charter boats and marinas, but it also took a hit on business.

Many fishing charter businesses are family-owned and they rely on tourism to keep them afloat.

"We are definitely not getting as much charters as we were last year…and that's obviously due to the hurricanes," said Vaughan.

Vaughan's charter business is back up and running, but things still aren't back to normal.

"It really impacted the area, it really took out a lot of homes. Without people living here, they aren't able to fish, they aren't able to live," said Christopher Zook, who owns a bait and fish shop.

Two organizations, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper and Suncoast Waterkeeper, are teaming up to give out grant money to help these charters continue running.

The grant is being funded by the Worldwide Anglers Relief Fund and charter captains can apply for up to $1,000 in assistance.

"I think it's great. They need all the help they can get after those severe storms," said Zook.

Vaughan said he hopes to have his charter running at full capacity soon.

"Thank God we have a lot of really good local organizations that have been helping us charter captains out and getting through the process and getting us back on track," said Vaughan.