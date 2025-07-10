PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Fire Rescue will soon be getting three new high-water rescue vehicles to help save lives and homes during hurricanes.

It's something residents in Shore Acres have been asking for.

St. Pete Fire Rescue to receive three new high-water rescue vehicles

"Firefighters couldn't get there, nobody could get to the house. There was nothing we could do except just watch in horror," said Oxalis Garcia, who lived in Shore Acres during Hurricane Idalia.

The unthinkable happened to Garcia's home in 2023.

"We lost everything. I lost all my mementos, pictures, everything," she said.

Her home caught fire during Hurricane Idalia in the middle of high storm surge.

"My husband and I tried to go back home to see what we could do but the surge was so high at the time we couldn't get we couldn't reach the house," said Garcia.

Firefighters were unable to reach her home.

"If there had been some water vehicles at the time, I think they would've been able to wade through the water through the water vehicles and probably start the effort to put out the fire," said Garcia.

With only one high-water rescue vehicle available to St. Pete Fire Rescue, it's a situation the community of Shore Acres is familiar with.

"Having the opportunity to put the fire out, I think the firefighters would agree that they wanted to be able to help, they just couldn't," said Kevin Batdorf, Shore Acres Civic Association President.

After Hurricane Idalia, Batdorf requested that the City of St. Pete provide more high-water rescue vehicles. Over a year later, the city approved almost $300,000 for three new high-water rescue vehicles.

"Every little bit helps. Each time we have a disaster. We learn something new and sometimes you react to that and find a solution that helps for the future," said Batdorf.

ABC Action News learned about Garcia's story after talking to neighbors in Shore Acres.

Garcia now speaks out about the importance of water rescue equipment, not only to save people's homes, but to save families.

"My neighbors woke up, they tell me around 7 o'clock in the morning, with a chest high water, and they just had to grab whatever they could and take their kids and put them on the shoulders to wade through the water to get to higher ground," said Garcia.

St. Pete Fire Rescue tells me they expect the vehicles to be delivered within the next few weeks.

As for Garcia, her family is now in a new home, and she uses her story to help others.

"Emotionally devastating. It as an experience that I don't wish upon anyone… but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," said Garcia.