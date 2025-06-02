Watch Now
Saharan dust heading towards Florida

Expect hazy skies this week
More Saharan dust headed towards Florida
Saharan dust heading towards Florida
  • More Saharan dust is headed towards Florida and will impact southern and central parts of the state late Tuesday into Wednesday
  • Floridians will see hazy skies, especially during sunrise and sunset, which could last as long as the weekend
  • People who are very sensitive may experience allergic reactions

