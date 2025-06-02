Saharan dust heading towards Florida

- More Saharan dust is headed towards Florida and will impact southern and central parts of the state late Tuesday into Wednesday
- Floridians will see hazy skies, especially during sunrise and sunset, which could last as long as the weekend
- People who are very sensitive may experience allergic reactions
Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard. From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.
Hurricane season is here, and it's time to prepare your yard