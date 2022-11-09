LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm warnings, storm surge warnings, and flash flood watches are all up for the Tampa Bay area as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward the Florida peninsula. The latest news and updates about how the Tampa Bay area is preparing ahead of the storm can be found below.

1:10 p.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to 11 additional counties, including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor, and Wakulla.

1:07 p.m.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10.

1:06 p.m.

All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 for the safety of the staff and the public.

12:57 p.m.

Due to the current forecast and potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole, all courthouse facilities of the Thirteenth Judicial Court will be closed Thursday, November 10th. Court closure was previously scheduled for Friday, November 11th in observance of Veterans Day.

First Appearances, Detention and Shelter Hearings will proceed utilizing our weekend/holiday schedule. Shelters and Detentions will occur at 10 am and First Appearance Court at 11 am.

12:38 p.m.

For Tropical Storm Nicole and the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Reversible Express Lanes will be turned eastbound at 1 pm on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and remain in this configuration through 6 am on Monday, November 14, when normal hours of operation will resume.

12:36 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Fair announced it will be closed Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Fair officials said it would reopen on Friday starting at 1 p.m.

12:24 p.m.

Universal Orlando Resort said it would close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, including CityWalk. Resort hotels will remain operational. The theme park said a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday will begin once the conditions of the park are assessed.

11:50 a.m.

Walt Disney World said it would begin a phased closure starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. and that all parks will remain closed through Thursday morning. Disney World said theme parks will likely not reopen at their scheduled time Thursday.

11:15 a.m.

Pinellas County Schools said a decision on closing schools will be made by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

11:10 a.m.

Tampa International Airport officials said they are expecting no significant impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. They advise passengers to check with airlines for the latest flight updates.

