2 dead in Orange County after being electrocuted by downed power line

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) confirmed two people are dead Thursday morning after being electrocuted by a downed power line from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The sheriff's office said at 9:30 a.m., deputies arrived at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue and found a man unresponsive. The man had exited his vehicle and made contact with a downed power line.

Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

OCSO said a woman, who was traveling with the man, was also electrocuted and transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Officials are urging everyone to use extreme caution while outside after the storm. Never touch a downed power line. If you see a downed power line, change directions immediately.

Anyone who sees downed power lines or other hazards is urged to call 911 so professionals can address the danger.