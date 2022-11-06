Tropical Storm Nicole near the Big Bend Region with winds of 45 mph

Tropical Storm Nicole was straddling the coast of the Florida Big Bend Region as it continued to move through the peninsula Thursday afternoon.

Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is forecast to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region.

At 4 p.m., Nicole was 95 miles southeast of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, according to the NHC. The system is moving northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Nicole is expected to accelerate north-northeastward on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move along the coast of the Florida Big Bend region for the next several hours before moving across the eastern Florida Panhandle. After that, Nicole should move northward over Georgia later tonight and then move through the southeastern United States on Friday.

Nicole is expected to weaken to a depression over Georgia tonight, and then it is expected to dissipate as it merges with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.

LOCAL WEATHER WATCHES/WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Citrus County

Hardee County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Polk County



A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:



Citrus County

Hernando County

Pasco County

A Flood Watch is in effect for:



Highlands County until 1 a.m. Friday

Polk County until 1 a.m. Friday

A River Flood Warning is in effect for:



Hillsborough County until 1 p.m. Saturday

Gov. DeSantis hold press conference on TS Nicole

On Monday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for the following 34 counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

On Wednesday afternoon, DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to 11 additional counties, including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor, and Wakulla.

Following Nicole's landfall, he once again extended the state of emergency to include all counties in Florida.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

