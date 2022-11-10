Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Nicole: Power outage numbers, maps

power lines generic
Canva
power lines generic
Posted at 5:52 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 06:08:34-05

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida monitors Tropical Storm Nicole, multiple counties throughout the state have been reporting power outages.

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | As of 6:05 a.m. on 11/10

  • State of Florida: 128,607
  • Citrus: 217
  • DeSoto: 150
  • Hardee: 86
  • Hernando: 0
  • Highlands: 41
  • Hillsborough: 1,821
  • Manatee: 413
  • Pasco: 76
  • Pinellas: 0
  • Polk: 2,841
  • Sarasota: 190

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

  • Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801
  • TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079
  • Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here
  • Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592
  • WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:

  • Assume all wires are power lines and assume they are energized.
  • Always assume that a downed power line is energized, and move away to safety.
  • Do not try to touch a downed line with your hand or any objects such as a stick or pole.
  • Avoid touching anything or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
  • Do not drive over a downed power line.
  • Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
  • While some energized wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.
  • Standing water can hide energized power lines or other hazards, or put you at risk of drowning.
  • Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo