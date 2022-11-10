Nicole: Power outage numbers, maps

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida monitors Tropical Storm Nicole, multiple counties throughout the state have been reporting power outages.

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | As of 6:05 a.m. on 11/10

State of Florida: 128,607

Citrus: 217

DeSoto: 150

Hardee: 86

Hernando: 0

Highlands: 41

Hillsborough: 1,821

Manatee: 413

Pasco: 76

Pinellas: 0

Polk: 2,841

Sarasota: 190

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592

WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:

