Nicole: Power outage numbers, maps

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida monitors Tropical Storm Nicole, multiple counties throughout the state have been reporting power outages.
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | As of 6:05 a.m. on 11/10
- State of Florida: 128,607
- Citrus: 217
- DeSoto: 150
- Hardee: 86
- Hernando: 0
- Highlands: 41
- Hillsborough: 1,821
- Manatee: 413
- Pasco: 76
- Pinellas: 0
- Polk: 2,841
- Sarasota: 190
Outage Maps
Phone Numbers
- Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801
- TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079
- Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here
- Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592
- WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number
Downed Powerlines
Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:
- Assume all wires are power lines and assume they are energized.
- Always assume that a downed power line is energized, and move away to safety.
- Do not try to touch a downed line with your hand or any objects such as a stick or pole.
- Avoid touching anything or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
- Do not drive over a downed power line.
- Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
- While some energized wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.
- Standing water can hide energized power lines or other hazards, or put you at risk of drowning.
- Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.