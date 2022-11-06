Hurricane warning issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms

Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms near the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen over the next 36-48 hours and has already spawned hurricane warnings for parts of the Northwestern Bahamas.

At 10 a.m., Nicole was 350 miles northeast of the Northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, according to the NHC. It is moving west at nearly 9 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to turn west or west-southwest by Tuesday night, and that motion should continue through early Thursday.

The center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to have a larger wind field, extending much farther from their centers. Forecasters said the storm could possibly transition into a tropical system as it continues to develop.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:



Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line, Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Lake Okeechobee

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:



North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:



East Coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:



South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

Altamaha Sound, Georgia to Savannah River, Georgia

Anclote River, Florida to Suwannee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:



South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef, Florida

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

On Monday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for the following 34 counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” said DeSantis. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”

Large parts of Florida are still reeling from destructive Hurricane Ian, which slammed into the southwestern portion of the state in Sept. 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.

In central Florida and along Florida’s central Atlantic coast, nervous county managers warned residents that the tropical storm could bring more flooding and beach erosion only weeks after Hurricane Ian inundated the region with unprecedented levels of water.

In Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, county officials advised coastal residents to consider moving to a safer location as soon as possible.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

