LIST: Tropical Storm Nicole school closures

Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms near the Bahamas.

Some Tampa Bay area officials have announced that schools will close due to growing concerns about Tropical Storm Nicole, so we're bringing you the most up-to-date information.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Highlands County Schools

Closed Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10

Includes school activities

Set to reopen Friday, Nov. 11



PASCO COUNTY

Pasco County Schools

Closed Thursday, November 10

Set to reopen Friday, November 11



HARDEE COUNTY

Hardee County Schools

Closed Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10

Reopening decision will be made by noon Thursday



DESOTO COUNTY

DeSoto County Schools

Half-day schedule on Wednesday, November 9, all schools closed Thursday, November, 10

School resumes Friday, November 11



POLK COUNTY

Polk County Schools

Closed Thursday, November 10 All after school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday



UNIVERSITIES