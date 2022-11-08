Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIST: Tropical Storm Nicole school closures

Classroom
Brittainy Newman/AP
FILE - View of an empty classroom on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Classroom
Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 16:46:33-05

Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms near the Bahamas.

Recommended: Hurricane warning issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms

Some Tampa Bay area officials have announced that schools will close due to growing concerns about Tropical Storm Nicole, so we're bringing you the most up-to-date information.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

  • Highlands County Schools
    • Closed Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10
      • Includes school activities
        • Set to reopen Friday, Nov. 11

PASCO COUNTY

HARDEE COUNTY

  • Hardee County Schools
    • Closed Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10
      • Reopening decision will be made by noon Thursday

\

DESOTO COUNTY

  • DeSoto County Schools
    • Half-day schedule on Wednesday, November 9, all schools closed Thursday, November, 10
      • School resumes Friday, November 11

POLK COUNTY

  • Polk County Schools
    • Closed Thursday, November 10
    • All after school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday

UNIVERSITIES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABCActionNewsPlus-480-360.png

Watch local news on your schedule