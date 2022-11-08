LIST: Tropical Storm Nicole school closures

Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms near the Bahamas.
Recommended: Hurricane warning issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms
Some Tampa Bay area officials have announced that schools will close due to growing concerns about Tropical Storm Nicole, so we're bringing you the most up-to-date information.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
- Highlands County Schools
- Closed Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10
- Includes school activities
- Set to reopen Friday, Nov. 11
- Includes school activities
- Closed Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10
PASCO COUNTY
- Pasco County Schools
- Closed Thursday, November 10
- Set to reopen Friday, November 11
- Closed Thursday, November 10
HARDEE COUNTY
- Hardee County Schools
- Closed Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10
- Reopening decision will be made by noon Thursday
- Closed Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10
\
DESOTO COUNTY
- DeSoto County Schools
- Half-day schedule on Wednesday, November 9, all schools closed Thursday, November, 10
- School resumes Friday, November 11
- Half-day schedule on Wednesday, November 9, all schools closed Thursday, November, 10
POLK COUNTY
- Polk County Schools
- Closed Thursday, November 10
- All after school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday
UNIVERSITIES
- Nova Southeastern University (NSU)
- Closed through Thursday, Nov. 10
- Includes campuses and locations in Tampa Bay
- Closed through Thursday, Nov. 10