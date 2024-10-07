Hurricane Milton: Shuttle services/free rides to area shelters

In anticipation of Hurricane Milton, some counties are offering free rides and shuttle services to area shelters.
This list will be updated.
Hernando
- Anyone needing transportation to a shelter location that has a pet can call the Hernando County Public Information Center (PIC) at (352) 754-4083 to arrange pickup.
Pasco
- GoPasco is offering free rides to Pasco shelters until weather conditions deteriorate.
Pinellas
- The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will be fare-free on all services, including PSTA's paratransit service, PSTA Access, starting on Monday, Oct. 7, to assist with evacuation services.
