Hurricane Milton: Shuttle services/free rides to area shelters

In anticipation of Hurricane Milton, some counties are offering free rides and shuttle services to area shelters.

This list will be updated.

Hernando

Anyone needing transportation to a shelter location that has a pet can call the Hernando County Public Information Center (PIC) at (352) 754-4083 to arrange pickup.



Pasco

GoPasco is offering free rides to Pasco shelters until weather conditions deteriorate.

Pinellas

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will be fare-free on all services, including PSTA's paratransit service, PSTA Access, starting on Monday, Oct. 7, to assist with evacuation services.