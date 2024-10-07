Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane Milton: Shuttle services/free rides to area shelters

Shuttle bus
WFTS
Shuttle bus
Posted

In anticipation of Hurricane Milton, some counties are offering free rides and shuttle services to area shelters.

This list will be updated.

Hurricane Milton: Shelters open up across the area ahead of Hurricane Milton

Hernando

  • Anyone needing transportation to a shelter location that has a pet can call the Hernando County Public Information Center (PIC) at (352) 754-4083 to arrange pickup.

Pasco

  • GoPasco is offering free rides to Pasco shelters until weather conditions deteriorate.

Pinellas

  • The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will be fare-free on all services, including PSTA's paratransit service, PSTA Access, starting on Monday, Oct. 7, to assist with evacuation services.

Hurricane Milton is expected to rapidly intensify to a Category 4 storm.

Tracking the Tropics | October 7, morning update

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo