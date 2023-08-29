Hurricane Idalia: Real-time updates, impacts

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the Gulf Coast of Florida late Tuesday and into early Wednesday.
We're bringing you the latest impacts on our state in real-time.
Tuesday
12 p.m.
Officials in St. Pete Beach report water starting to rise over seawalls and some street flooding starting.
"We are expected to see 4-7 ft of storm surge on the barrier islands during Hurricane Idalia. The entire city is in the zone A evacuation zone, which is under mandatory evacuation. If you have not evacuated, please do so ASAP. The recommendation is to evacuate to zone C or higher," a press release said.