Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area

As the Tampa Bay area prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia, Pasco, and Citrus County leaders have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Voluntary evacuations have also been ordered for parts of Citrus and Hernando counties.

Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later on Monday and is expected to become a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall.

Click here to find your evacuation zone.

Pasco County

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:



You live in Evacuation Zone A

You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:



You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Find your evacuation zone here.

The county urges people to consider riding out the storm with family or friends. If that's not possible, you can go to a county shelter which will open on Tuesday, August 29 at 8 a.m.

The county will release a list of open shelters on Monday; you can find that list here when the information is released.

Citrus County

You must evacuate if you live in Evacuation Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some additional areas east of U.S. 19.

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all other areas, especially those living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.

Hernando County

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday.

All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 28.