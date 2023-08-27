Tropical Storm Idaila: Shelter locations

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Idaila, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for people living in evacuation zones. This list will be updated.

Hernando County:

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023.