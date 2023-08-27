Watch Now
Tropical Storm Idaila: Shelter locations

Posted at 5:44 PM, Aug 27, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Idaila, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for people living in evacuation zones. This list will be updated.

Hernando County:

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023.

  • West Hernando Middle School - Special Needs- 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville, FL 34614
  • D. S. Parrott Middle School - General Population and Pet Friendly- 19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville, FL 34601
