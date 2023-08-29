Hurricane Idalia: Emergency phone numbers, apps you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia churns toward Florida's Gulf Coast, make sure you have these emergency phone numbers on hand, so you're prepared for any event.

Emergency Management by County

Citrus County



(352)-249-2790

DeSoto County



(863) 993-4831

Hardee County



(863) 773-6373

Hernando County



(352) 754-4083

Highlands County



(863) 385-1112

Hillsborough County



(813) 272-6600

Storm information line: 833-427-8676

Manatee County



(941) 749-3500

Pasco County



(727) 847-8137

Pinellas County



(727) 464-3800

Polk County



(863) 298-7000

Sarasota County



(941) 861-5000

State of Florida Emergency Hotline

1-800-342-3557

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.

Disaster Distress Helpline

1-800-985-5990

This hotline can provide immediate crisis counseling to anyone who is seeking help coping with the mental or emotional effects prior to and after a severe storm. It's open 24/7 and multilingual and confidential services are available.

Additional emergency numbers include

Florida Emergency Information



1-800-342-3557

Emergency referral line



211

FEMA Registration



800-621-3362

TTY 800-462-7585

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services



800-435-7352

Elder Affairs



800-963-5337

Price Gouging

State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Insurance Hotlines

State Farm



800-732-5246

Allstate



800-547-8676

Citizens



866-411-2742

Nationwide



800-421-3535

USAA (Military)



800-531-8222

Mobile Apps

Traffic Links

Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.



Florida Highway Patrol- Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition Report. Reports are updated every five minutes. Incidents located within city limits also may not show on the map since it is not common practice for FHP to work incidents inside city limits.



Florida Traffic - Traffic incidents and conditions from Florida 511 and Florida Highway Patrol brought to you by Florida State Emergency Response Team Geographic Information Systems.

Have additional numbers you think should be added? Email us at webteam@wfts.com