Idalia strengthens to Category 2; storm conditions expected Tuesday night into Wednesday

The storm's path has prompted hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings for the Tampa Bay region through Wednesday.
idalia 8/29 5 p.m.
WFTS
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 20:02:44-04

Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 2 hurricane, with forecasters expecting part of the Gulf Coast of Florida to experience storm surge and hurricane conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall on Wednesday.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Idalia was located about 155 miles southwest of Tampa. The system had sustained winds of 105 miles an hour with higher gusts and was moving to the north at 16 miles per hour.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

Major Hurricanes are Category 3 and above

Category 1: 74 - 95mph winds

Category 2: 96 - 110 mph winds

Category 3: 111-129 mph winds

Category 4: 130-156 mph winds

Category 5: 157 mph winds or higher

    WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

    Hurricane Warning:

    • Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

    Storm Surge Warning:

    • Englewood northward to the Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

    Tropical Storm Warning:

    • Dry Tortugas Florida
    • Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
    • West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
    • Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

    Hurricane Watch:

    • Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Edisto Beach South Carolina

    Tropical Storm Watch:

    • Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge
    • North of Surf City North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border
    • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

    Remember, a Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
    Forecasters said a northward to north-northeastward motion is expected through Tuesday night.

    A turn toward the northeast and east-northeast is forecast late Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the center of Idalia near or along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

    On the current forecast track, Idalia's center will reach the Big Bend coast of Florida on Wednesday morning. Remember, winds extend far from the center of the storm. In this case, Idalia's tropical storm winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

    ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips and the entire weather team are monitoring the system. They will bring the latest updates to you as they become available on all platforms.

