Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Savannah Bananas coming to Raymond James Stadium in 2025

The venue was changed due to Hurricane Milton
Savannah Bananas 3.png
WFTS
The Savannah Bananas opened their 2024 season at Steinbrenner Stadium in Tampa.
Savannah Bananas 3.png
Posted

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Savannah Bananas, a quirky baseball team that plays its own unique version of "Banana Ball," announced that they will be coming to Raymond James Stadium in 2025.

The team was originally scheduled to play at Tropicana Field on March 15th and 16th of 2025. However, due to Hurricane Milton, they are no longer able to play those scheduled games there.

Instead, the Savannah Bananas will play one night at Ray Jay on Saturday, March 15, 2025. This will be the first NFL stadium the Bananas and Party Animals will play at next year.

Fans must join the lottery list to be able to buy tickets. The lottery list will close on Friday, Nov. 1.

For more information about tickets and schedules, click here.

As allegations mount that the DeSantis administration is misusing taxpayer money to influence voters on abortion and marijuana issues, a political communications expert calls the state’s actions not just unprecedented, but dangerous.

Public service or propaganda? The consequences of Florida meddling in on abortion, marijuana issues

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.