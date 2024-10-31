Savannah Bananas coming to Raymond James Stadium in 2025

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Savannah Bananas, a quirky baseball team that plays its own unique version of "Banana Ball," announced that they will be coming to Raymond James Stadium in 2025.

The team was originally scheduled to play at Tropicana Field on March 15th and 16th of 2025. However, due to Hurricane Milton, they are no longer able to play those scheduled games there.

Instead, the Savannah Bananas will play one night at Ray Jay on Saturday, March 15, 2025. This will be the first NFL stadium the Bananas and Party Animals will play at next year.

Fans must join the lottery list to be able to buy tickets. The lottery list will close on Friday, Nov. 1.

For more information about tickets and schedules, click here.