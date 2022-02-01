Fans say goodbye to Tom Brady and look to the future

TAMPA, Fla. — For the last two years, long-time Bucs fans got a taste of greatness.

Tom Brady came to Tampa Bay and helped make the team a winner again.

“First thing that comes to mind as a long-suffering Bucs fan. It was a great ride. So happy to have Tom Brady here the last two years,” said Klevin Wyatt.

Not only did Brady lift the profile of the team but the city too.

After Brady announced his retirement via Instagram, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said, “I want to say a heartfelt thank you on behalf of the Tampa Bay community to Tom Brady for all that he has done on the field and off the field for our community. He has made an incredible difference and we wish him the best of luck in the future. But that doesn’t mean we are not going to shed a tear or two about his departure.”

“How lucky were we to have the greatest quarterback of all time play in our stadium and win a Super Bowl. Pure elation,” said Tyrone Dayhoff.

While so many fans are reminiscing about the last couple of years. They are also starting to look ahead and wonder who the next quarterback will be.

“For us, we are just going to take the next man up we are going to cheer for who happens to be here whether that be [Kyle] Trask or whether we go get somebody in free agency for me we are the team,” said Shawn Connor.

“I think what he brought here was just phenomenal and I think he raised the bar and the rest of the team is going to rally around whoever we get,” said Wyatt.

Fans said the players may come and go, but they remain fans no matter who wears the uniform.