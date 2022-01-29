Tom Brady's last season with the Buccaneers

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts' Kwity Paye (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) gets by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) to sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97)and Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) give chase during a NFL football game, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Indianapolis. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works from the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fumbles after a hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, top, talks to his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a 20-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tom Brady after getting pat Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor (28) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

El quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay Tom Brady es capturado por el defensive back de los Panthers de Carolina Myles Hartsfield en el encuentro del domingo 9 de enero del 2022. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field following a loss during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the snap against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) strips the ball from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next