Who will replace Brady as Bucs starting QB next year?

With the news of Tom Brady's retirement, there looms a massive void in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

How do you replace the best quarterback of all time? To be clear, you can't. But someone will have to be under center for the Bucs next season, and we have put together some potential candidates.

KYLE TRASK

This would by far be the cheapest option. The University of Florida alum was the 64th overall pick in the NFL draft this year. While Trask has been studying behind Tom Brady all season, he is still very ripe. He obviously hasn't played in a real NFL game yet and there would certainly be a learning curve.

Bucs fans have at least gotten a glimpse of Trask in the preseason, where in three games he completed 29 of 55 passes for 312 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

He is just 23 years old, but having gone to school in the state, he could become a fan favorite if he's thrown out there and has early success.

Blaine Gabbert

At this point in his career, Blaine Gabbert is a backup quarterback. However, if the Bucs feel that Kyle Trask needs more time to develop or the right free agent or draft pick is still another year away, Tampa Bay could plug him in as a filler option.

He appeared in six games this season during garbage time, going 7/11 for 67 yards. He's not the sexy pick or the future of the team, but he would at least provide a veteran presence that has been around the league a long time and knows what it takes to play QB at the NFL level.

Gabbert hasn't had a full season at QB since he did it for the Jaguars in 2011.

Jimmy Garropolo

Could the Bucs potentially bring in another former New England Patriots quarterback? Jimmy G even comes with playoff experience, as he made the Super Bowl a few years ago and reached the NFC Championship game again this year before losing to the L.A. Rams.

Garropolo led the San Francisco 49ers to a 10-7 record this year, completing 301/441 passes for 3,810 yards, with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns.

The Niners traded up to get QB Trey Lance with the third pick in the draft this year, so they likely want to make him the QB of the future. NFL.com also reports that San Francisco would get $25 million in relief by cutting or trading Garoppolo. Those factors put together make it extremely likely he's on a new team next year...maybe the Bucs.

Aaron Rodgers

How would you like to replace the NFL's all-time passing leader with the NFL's 10th all-time passing leader?

Aaron Rodgers requested a trade after last season, which the Green Bay Packers did not grant. But they also said they would work with him to try to get something done for 2022.

His last few seasons have been mired in controversy, as he made it clear he wasn't happy in Green Bay, and more recently lying about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, Rodgers is 38 years old, so the Bucs would be subbing out one old quarterback for another.

To be fair, Rodgers is still putting up fantastic numbers and is a top QB in this league, but bringing him on board would mean the Bucs are still all in on right now, rather than future building.

Rodgers has also been linked to the Denver Broncos, but he could even stay in Green Bay. He's a big question mark at this point.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson coming to Tampa Bay would be controversial in a different way than Rodgers. He missed all of last season after legal issues stemming from 22 accusations of coercive and lewd behavior.

As the allegations and lawsuits loom, Watson's name has still been thrown around in trade rumors with multiple teams, most notably the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline last season.

In the last season he did play, Watson completed 382 of 544 passes for 4,823 yards, including 33 TDs and just 7 INTS. The Bucs would certainly need to see a resolution to the legal issues before moving forward with Watson.

OTHER OPTIONS

Other names are also on the table, including former Bucs QB Jameis Winston, who was doing well with the New Orleans Saints before suffering a season ending injury...those it's hard to imagine Bucs fans would go along with him after he threw 30 interceptions in his last season with the team.

Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater and Cam Newton are also all possibilities.

Whoever the Bucs end up with, they will have some awfully big shoes to fill.