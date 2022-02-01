Watch
Timeline: A look back at Tom Brady's historic career

Mark LoMoglio/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs face the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Feb 01, 2022
Tom Brady sent shockwaves through the football world this week when he announced he is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Brad will go down as the greatest QB in league history and had a long and storied career that we may not have believed had we not seen it unfold before our eyes. Below is a timeline of some of the most defining moments of his career.

April, 2000
Tom Brady drafted by New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick

September, 2001
Brady replaces injured Drew Bledsoe in first meaningful NFL game

September, 2001
Brady makes first NFL start, beating Colts 44-13

January, 2002
Brady wins first playoff game

February, 2002
Brady wins first Super Bowl, beating Rams 20-17

February, 2004
Brady wins second Super Bowl beating Panthers 32-29 and wins Super Bowl MVP

February, 2005
Brady wins back-to-back Super Bowls, beating Eagles 24-21

December, 2007
Brady sets NFL single season touchdown record

February, 2008
Brady wins first NFL MVP Award

February, 2008
Brady loses first Super Bowl to Giants, 17-14

September, 2008
Brady tears ACL and MCL in season opener

February, 2009
Brady marries Gisele Bundchen

February, 2010
Brady named Comeback Player of the Year

February, 2011
Brady wins second MVP award

February, 2012
Brady loses second Super Bowl to Giants

February, 2015
Brady wins fourth Super Bowl title and third Super Bowl MVP

May, 2015
Brady suspended 4 games for Deflategate scandal

February, 2017
Brady makes greatest Super Bowl comeback of all-time, beating the Falcons after trailing 28-3

February, 2018
Brady wins third MVP award

February, 2018
Brady loses third Super Bowl to Eagles

February, 2019
Brady wins sixth Super Bowl, beating Rams 13-3

March, 2020
Brady announces he's joining the Buccaneers

February, 2021
Brady beats Chiefs for his seventh Super Bowl win

February, 2021
Brady tosses Lombardi trophy from one boat to another

February, 2022
Brady officially retires from football

