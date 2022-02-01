Timeline: A look back at Tom Brady's historic career

Tom Brady sent shockwaves through the football world this week when he announced he is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Tom Brady officially announces retirement on Instagram

Brad will go down as the greatest QB in league history and had a long and storied career that we may not have believed had we not seen it unfold before our eyes. Below is a timeline of some of the most defining moments of his career.

April, 2000

Tom Brady drafted by New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick

September, 2001

Brady replaces injured Drew Bledsoe in first meaningful NFL game

September, 2001

Brady makes first NFL start, beating Colts 44-13

January, 2002

Brady wins first playoff game

February, 2002

Brady wins first Super Bowl, beating Rams 20-17

February, 2004

Brady wins second Super Bowl beating Panthers 32-29 and wins Super Bowl MVP

February, 2005

Brady wins back-to-back Super Bowls, beating Eagles 24-21

December, 2007

Brady sets NFL single season touchdown record

February, 2008

Brady wins first NFL MVP Award

February, 2008

Brady loses first Super Bowl to Giants, 17-14

September, 2008

Brady tears ACL and MCL in season opener

February, 2009

Brady marries Gisele Bundchen

February, 2010

Brady named Comeback Player of the Year

February, 2011

Brady wins second MVP award

February, 2012

Brady loses second Super Bowl to Giants

February, 2015

Brady wins fourth Super Bowl title and third Super Bowl MVP

May, 2015

Brady suspended 4 games for Deflategate scandal

February, 2017

Brady makes greatest Super Bowl comeback of all-time, beating the Falcons after trailing 28-3

February, 2018

Brady wins third MVP award

February, 2018

Brady loses third Super Bowl to Eagles

February, 2019

Brady wins sixth Super Bowl, beating Rams 13-3

March, 2020

Brady announces he's joining the Buccaneers

February, 2021

Brady beats Chiefs for his seventh Super Bowl win

February, 2021

Brady tosses Lombardi trophy from one boat to another