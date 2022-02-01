Timeline: A look back at Tom Brady's historic career

Tom Brady sent shockwaves through the football world this week when he announced he is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.
Tom Brady officially announces retirement on Instagram
Brad will go down as the greatest QB in league history and had a long and storied career that we may not have believed had we not seen it unfold before our eyes. Below is a timeline of some of the most defining moments of his career.
April, 2000
Tom Brady drafted by New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick
September, 2001
Brady replaces injured Drew Bledsoe in first meaningful NFL game
September, 2001
Brady makes first NFL start, beating Colts 44-13
January, 2002
Brady wins first playoff game
February, 2002
Brady wins first Super Bowl, beating Rams 20-17
February, 2004
Brady wins second Super Bowl beating Panthers 32-29 and wins Super Bowl MVP
February, 2005
Brady wins back-to-back Super Bowls, beating Eagles 24-21
December, 2007
Brady sets NFL single season touchdown record
February, 2008
Brady wins first NFL MVP Award
February, 2008
Brady loses first Super Bowl to Giants, 17-14
September, 2008
Brady tears ACL and MCL in season opener
February, 2009
Brady marries Gisele Bundchen
February, 2010
Brady named Comeback Player of the Year
February, 2011
Brady wins second MVP award
February, 2012
Brady loses second Super Bowl to Giants
February, 2015
Brady wins fourth Super Bowl title and third Super Bowl MVP
May, 2015
Brady suspended 4 games for Deflategate scandal
February, 2017
Brady makes greatest Super Bowl comeback of all-time, beating the Falcons after trailing 28-3
February, 2018
Brady wins third MVP award
February, 2018
Brady loses third Super Bowl to Eagles
February, 2019
Brady wins sixth Super Bowl, beating Rams 13-3
March, 2020
Brady announces he's joining the Buccaneers
February, 2021
Brady beats Chiefs for his seventh Super Bowl win
February, 2021
Brady tosses Lombardi trophy from one boat to another
February, 2022
Brady officially retires from football