Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs absent from Day 1 of OTAs as contract negotiations continue

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs did not attend the first day of the team's voluntary workouts on Tuesday as he continues to seek a long-term contract.

According to ESPN, the multi-year All-Pro is also not participating in OTAs because he does not want to risk injury.

Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after Tuesday's practice.

“I am aware that it is voluntary,” said Bowles. “Me and Tristan have had plenty of conversations. He is still working out and has been here all offseason, so I am comfortable with that.”

The Buccaneers have been active spenders this offseason, with quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. all re-signing with the team on lucrative, multi-year deals.

Wrifs is set to play this season on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, which is fully guaranteed and worth over $18 million.

Scheduled voluntary OTAs for the Buccaneers are held between May 21 and June 6, with three a week for three consecutive weeks. The team's mandatory minicamp is not until June 11-13.