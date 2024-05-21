Bucs' open voluntary OTA practice without Tristan Wirfs

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a solid turnout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first voluntary OTA practice. Only a few veterans were missing, most notably left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

According to an ESPN report, Wirfs, who is seeking a long-term contract, does not plan to attend OTAs. Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after practice.

“I am aware that it is voluntary,” Wirfs said. “Me and Tristan have had plenty of conversations. He is still working out and has been here all offseason so I am comfortable with that.”

On day one, the Bucs are also getting comfortable with the heat.

“I think being out here today made me realize how far I need to go to get in shape again. It’s hot,” tight end Cade Otton said.

And they’re getting comfortable with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Coen comes from the Los Angeles Rams and takes over for Dave Canales, who is now the Carolina Panthers head coach.

“It’s a lot of diversity, a lot of moving parts for a defense to figure out,” wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “I think for how they are teaching it is going to allow us to have a lot of cohesiveness within the offense.”

“He talks about establishing the run first and foremost,” Otton added. “That’s something we have to improve on from last year. He has a lot of fundamental and concrete ways to do that. Today was a great first step going against a defense for the first time.”

The Buccaneers have scheduled voluntary OTAs to be held between May 21 and June 6, with three a week for three consecutive weeks. The mandatory minicamp will take place in the middle of the following week, from June 11-13.