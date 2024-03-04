Watch Now
Bucs re-sign wide receiver Mike Evans to two-year deal, reports say

New deal reportedly worth $52 million with $35 million guaranteed, reports say
Kevin Lewis
Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 09:51:41-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Wide receiver Mike Evans has spent his entire career in Tampa, and the Bucs made sure he's not going anywhere in free agency this year.

Multiple reports say the Bucs have agreed to a two-year deal with Evans. The deal is reportedly worth $52 million with $35 million guaranteed.

Last season, Evans became a favorite target of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Evans finished the 2024 season with 79 catches for 1,255 yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

Evans has played in Tampa for 10 seasons and has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards each season. For his career, he has 762 catches for 11,680 yards and 94 touchdowns.

