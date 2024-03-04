Bucs re-sign wide receiver Mike Evans to two-year deal, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. — Wide receiver Mike Evans has spent his entire career in Tampa, and the Bucs made sure he's not going anywhere in free agency this year.

Multiple reports say the Bucs have agreed to a two-year deal with Evans. The deal is reportedly worth $52 million with $35 million guaranteed.

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore.



Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

Last season, Evans became a favorite target of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Evans finished the 2024 season with 79 catches for 1,255 yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

Evans has played in Tampa for 10 seasons and has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards each season. For his career, he has 762 catches for 11,680 yards and 94 touchdowns.