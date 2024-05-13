Report: Antoine Winfield Jr. signs lucrative 4-year, $84.1 million deal; largest ever for DB

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. agreed to a 4-year, $84.1 million deal on Monday, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The contract now makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Winfield's deal also includes $45 million guaranteed, which is the most ever given to a safety.

The 25-year-old had career highs in games played, tackles, sacks, interceptions, passed deflected, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in 2023 en route to his first-ever All-Pro selection.

Winfield joins quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, and linebacker Lavonte David as players who have re-signed with the team this offseason.

With those deals now in place, an extension for two-time All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is next up on the docket for the defending NFC South champions.